​It's going to be a frigid weekend, so keep warm inside with a party at the Tallest Poppy, an open mic night at Wee Johnny's or The Lytics show at The Good Will.

There's also an adventure-type film fest at the Centennial Concert Hall, and the New Music Festival will be going strong into Saturday morning.

WHAT: ART — Synonym party with Divya Mehra and DJ J. Jackson

When: Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m.

Where: Tallest Poppy at 103 Sherbrook St.

Cost: $5

My top pick this weekend is Synonym Art Consultation's First Friday after-party with artist Divya Mehra.

Mehra is re-creating a sandwich that was served 30 years ago at her parents' deli.

Synonym is celebrating a really great collaboration between Talia Syrie and Divya Mehra Friday night at the Tallest Poppy. Go party! (Joseph Visser)

In the 1970s, Mehra's parents (who now own and operate the East India Company restaurant) were newcomers to Canada and opened Mehra's Deli on McDermot Avenue.

They served typical deli stuff like Reuben sandwiches alongside South Asian dishes, but their signature was the Mehra's Special — and Divya Mehra is recreating the sandwich with Talia Syrie at the Tallest Poppy.

Friday is a big celebration with Mehra and the amazing DJ J. Jackson.

These parties are always so much fun — especially when the weather is cold.

Book your cabs in advance and show up early!

WHAT: MUSIC — Winnipeg New Music Festival + 12-Hour Drone

When: Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and at 12 a.m. Saturday

Where: Centennial Concert Hall and the Duncan Sportsplex

Cost: $15 to $25

The New Music Festival wraps this weekend with the world premiere of Fjola Evans's Find Light in the Beautiful Sea.

Cassandra Miller's Duet for Cello and Orchestra and Fazil Say's Mesopotamia Symphony Op. 38 will also be performed.

There will be a pre-concert panel on ethnicity, gender and music programming, as well as a post-concert panel with Fjola Evans and Cassandra Miller.

If you pay an extra $5 on the $25 ticket price for this, you can go check out an event called 12-Hour Drone: Experiments in Sounds of Winter at the Duncan Sportsplex at midnight.

The 12-Hour Drone is kind of what it sounds like — a 12-hour-long sound and music experiment featuring stuff "within the spectrum of drone."

A ton of locals and some very well-known musicians will be there performing, including Melissa Auf der Maur, Fjola Evans, Curran Faris, Travis Harrison and Keri Latimer.

There'll also be an art installation by Doreen Girard!

This one runs until noon on Saturday, so you can stop in and stay for as long or as briefly as you like. They recommend you bring some warm stuff, snacks and something comfy to sit on.

WHAT: COMEDY — Women's open mic at Wee Johnny's

When: Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's at 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: FREE ($5 drinks, $7 pizzas)

The women's open mic night is back this weekend at Wee Johnny's.

Comedy genius Dana Smith is hosting another open mic Friday night at Wee Johnny's! (April Plett Photography)

Dana Smith is (finally!) back from doing comedy in cool places like San Francisco. She'll be hosting a full night of comedy, alternating between booked slots and open mic spots that are drawn from a hat.

Sets are five minutes each, and you'll see a mix of seasoned comics and people totally new to the stage.

There's no cover, but they do ask people to bring donations of pads, tampons or other hygiene products to donate to local women's organizations.

This is always a good way to start off a Friday night. Just make sure you go early or you'll be standing for the show.

If you can't make this one, there's a comedy film festival on at The Park Theatre all day Saturday!

WHAT: MUSIC — The Lytics at The Good Will

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: The Good Will at 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $20

The Lytics are at the Good Will this weekend! (Courtesy the Lytics)

The Lytics are playing The Good Will Saturday night with Myazwe and Young Zaire.

It feels like such a long time since we got a chance to hear The Lytics, right?

There'll be DJs spinning between sets, cheap beer and arcade games, as usual.

This one might sell out, so try to grab your tickets Friday if you can.

WHAT: FILM – Banff Mountain Film Festival

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Centennial Concert Hall at 555 Main St.

Cost: $10 to $20

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is in town Saturday night with a lineup of films about mountain life.

There's stuff on extreme sports like mountain climbing and white-water rafting and some nature-y ones too. A lot of it is sports-focused, but it's not all tied to Canadian mountains, so there's stuff from around the world.

This one is nearly sold out, so if you want to go, grab tickets earlier in the weekend.