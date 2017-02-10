This is that weird weekend where all the restaurants will be packed with couples doing the mandatory romance thing, but there are at least five places you should be able to avoid that stuff.

My top pick is Forthwith, an experimental art and music festival with performers from around the world. There's also a fantastic comic at Rumor's Friday and Saturday, a dance party at The Good Will and a cute trivia night at Wee Johnny's.

If you're looking for a cute thing to do with a date and feel slighted by this column so far, there is a teen-movie double feature at The Handsome Daughter on Sunday. You can get some drinks and answer questions about the '90s and watch Drew Barrymore fall in love with Adam Sandler in a very non-threatening environment.

WHAT: FEST — Forthwith

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Forth at 171 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $15 for a day or $40 for the weekend

The folks at Forth are hosting a festival for experimental art and music this weekend and bringing in more than a dozen artists from all over the world, including artists from Sao Paulo and Berlin.

It's only the first of these events, and they've really put together an impressive list of international and local performers and artists.

Freya Olafson, Vinyl Salon, Andy Rudolph, Ewa Justka, Erica Alves and a bunch more will be there.

The weekend has a mix of performances, workshops and food.

If you're not totally sure if you're into experimental art/music, grab a day pass on Saturday and go check it out. Forth is a fun place to be.

WHAT: COMEDY — Martha Kelly at Rumor's

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Rumor's at 190-2025 Corydon Ave.

Cost: $15 to $17

Martha Kelly is headlining Rumor's Friday and Saturday, and she really is the funniest so I think you should go see her.

If you saw Kelly at Oddblock last year, you already know she will make you cry-laugh with quiet jokes.

Martha Kelly (second from right) is in the FX show Baskets and she'll be at Rumor's this weekend. ( Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press)

For those who aren't familiar, she's on the Zach Galifianakis/Louis C.K. show Baskets and does lots of material on her pets and animals in general, which is great, I promise you.

Check her out on Twitter if you're not sold yet.

WHAT: DANCE — QPOC Pink + White party

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Good Will at 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $10 in advance

QPOC (Queer People of Colour) is hosting a dance party for Genderfest this weekend.

DJs Jordan, Stevie Samosa and C8e are spinning, and they'll be playing artists like Frank Ocean and Solange Knowles.

It's a love/heartbreak theme in the lead-up to Valentine's Day, and they're asking everyone to wear white and pink if they can.

If you can't catch this one, there's Genderfest stuff happening all month long!

WHAT: ACTIVITY — Oh Man-itoba trivia night

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's at 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

Melanie Dahling and Dan Goldberg are hosting a comedy/trivia night at Wee Johnny's on Saturday.

Teams of two to five can answer questions about perogies and wedding socials and other Manitoba-themed stuff.

Comedians Jared Story, Chad Anderson, Kyle Bergstresser and Ryan Ash will also all be there to do sets with Manitoba-material.

Cover is $5 and there are prizes for the winners.

WHAT: THROWBACK — '90s movies at Handsome Daughter

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Handsome Daughter at 61 Sherbrook St.

Cost: FREE

The Handsome Daughter is showing the two romance-y '90s movies Sunday night.

They're playing The Wedding Singer and 10 Things I Hate About You, with the first one starting around 7 p.m.

It's free to go, there will be fancy drinks and not-fancy drinks, lots of food and the host, Terrance Williams, is going to do trivia between the movies.

This is a very cute Valentine's Day date that I think you should do if you are dating someone cool.