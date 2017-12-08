If you're scanning this quickly: the stuff for adults is at the top and the stuff for kids is at the bottom.

There's lots of family stuff this weekend, and most of it is free.

Comedy is a good option Friday night, and Saturday night Carly Dow will be competing with Smithfits DJs for the crowds.

WHAT: COMEDY — Stand up for Siloam

When: Friday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's, 177 McDermott Ave.

Cost: $5

You can see more than 10 comics Friday night at Wee Johnny's for $5.

Tim Gray is hosting a Siloam Mission comedy fundraiser Friday night at Wee Johnny's. (Facebook)

Tim Gray is hosting a comedy fundraiser for Siloam Mission with sets from Kate Schellenberg, Rollin Penner, Danielle Kayahara, Angie St. Mars, Mike Green and more.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and as always, drinks and food are cheap!

Kate Schellenberg is at the top of my list for this group. She's had a ton of new material lately and is very, very funny.

Tickets are only $5 at the door, but it is a fundraiser, so I'm sure they'd be happy to take larger donations as well.

WHAT: MUSIC — Carly Dow at Times Changed

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 p.m.

Where: Times Change(d), 234 Main St.

Cost: $10

Your best option for live music this weekend is at Times Change(d).

Carly Dow has a set at 10 p.m. with a whole bunch of new tracks she's working on for her new record.

Dow has a fantastic voice and a bit of a soul/folk crossover sound, so it'll be a good show to sit and have a few beers for.

After her set, J. Walter Weatherman and The Hard Lessons are on.

I'd book your ride home in advance because we're in the midst of Christmas party time, and it can be a little hard to hail taxis on that stretch of Main between The Forks and the Exchange District.

WHAT: MOVIE — Home Alone at the Bay

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.

Where: Hudson's Bay, 450 Portage Ave.

Cost: Free

You can see Home Alone in the Bay basement downtown on Saturday. (20th Century Fox/Home Alone Official Facebook Page)

This weekend is a good one for families with kids.

Saturday morning, Home Alone is screening for free in the Bay basement.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is hosting this one, and they're planning arts, crafts, games and face painting for kids before the show.

The pre-movie activities start at 10 a.m., and the Kevin McCallister stuff starts at 11 a.m.

WHAT: KIDS — Charlie Brown at MTYP

When: Friday, Saturday or Sunday

Where: Manitoba Theatre for Young People, 2 Forks Market Rd.

Cost: $23 to $30

Another holiday-themed kid-friendly option this weekend is the Charlie Brown production at the Manitoba Theatre for Young People.

This one is a 90-minute combination of two performances — You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

I remember A Charlie Brown Christmas as being just incredibly sad, but I'm sure the stage version will be less melancholy and more fun and cute.

WHAT: FAMILY — WAG Holiday Party

When: Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Blvd.

Cost: Free

If your kids are not the "into sitting down to watch something for 90 minutes" type (especially during candy cane season), there's a more hands-on event at the Winnipeg Art Gallery this weekend and it's free!

The WAG is hosting its annual holiday party Sunday afternoon and it'll have hot chocolate, cookies, crafts and more fun stuff.

There'll also be a chance to take a picture with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's Filbert, who is the giant bear from their production of The Nutcracker.

I don't even think it'd be frowned upon to show up for five minutes just to take that photo.