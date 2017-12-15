This is a tough weekend because money is tight for a lot of people around the holidays (and if it's not for you, congrats!) so this list is on the affordable side.

If you have some extra cash, the JP Hoe Hoe Hoe Holiday Show is back for another instalment, and the Winnipeg Art Gallery is airing critically acclaimed commercials.

If you're looking for more affordable entertainment this weekend, there's a comedy show with 10 comics for $5 and a double feature in West Broadway with no cover.

Last but not least, there's a cute thing happening at Across the Board, and you can pick up a gift for someone who likes food and/or has kids.

WHAT: MUSIC — JP Hoe Hoe Hoe Holiday Show

When: Friday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m.

Where: Burton Cummings Theatre, 364 Smith St.

Cost: $35

Local folk singer JP Hoe is hosting his annual holiday show this weekend, and as usual, the lineup is being kept relatively quiet.

These shows are usually packed with a bunch of talented locals, though, and they've become really popular so they're definitely doing something right.

At publishing time, there were only a few tickets left to this one, though, so act fast if you want to go.

WHAT: COMEDY — Wee Johnny's Christmas Comedy Miracle

When: Friday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's, 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

Go see Ashley Burdett at Wee Johnny's this weekend! (Facebook)

Wee Johnny's weekly comedy night has a Christmas theme this weekend, with sets from Tim Gray, Dana Smith, Angie St. Mars, Ashley Burdett, Kate Schellenberg and more.

Matt Nightingale is hosting this one, and it'll be a mix of stand up, songs, character work and more.

It's all on the theme of Christmas, but I think if you're anti-Christmas there'll be plenty for you to enjoy too.

WHAT: TV — Cannes Lions commercials at the WAG

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: The Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Blvd.

Cost: $15

Fancy television ads are back at the Winnipeg Art Gallery this weekend.

They're screening winners of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity advertising awards.

And though it does admittedly sound ludicrous to spend $15 to watch ads, a lot of the winners are often public service announcements, so it's not all people trying to sell you stuff.

There's also truly an incredible amount of creativity that went into these and you can see work selected from 94 different countries.

If your Netflix queue is empty, try this one.

There's a bar, and there will be snacks for purchase.

WHAT: FAMILY — Jonnies Sticky Buns book launch

When: Saturday, Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Across the Board Game Café, 211 Bannatyne Ave.

Cost: $20 for a copy of the book

This is my top pick for the weekend, especially if you have kids.

Jonnies Sticky Buns, the cinnamon bun shop in Wolseley, is launching a children's book this weekend at a board game café.

Where Do Sticky Buns Come From? was written by Jonnies Sticky Buns owner Jon McPhail, and all the artwork in it is from local illustrator Jonathan Dyck.

The illustrations are amazing and if you are a child, I feel like the storyline about where delicious treats come from would be interesting? There's also a recipe for cinnamon buns in it!

The launch is Saturday afternoon, and there'll be a reading of the book. No word yet on if there will be sticky buns.

WHAT: MOVIES — Handsome Daughter double feature

When: Sunday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: The Handsome Daughter, 61 Sherbrook St.

Cost: No cover

Since the Die Hard thing at the Park Theatre is sold out, this may be your only chance to see a holiday movie in a bar this season.

The Handsome Daughter is screening Bad Santa and Bad Santa 2 Sunday night.

Bad Santa is that movie with Billy Bob Thornton where he plays a criminal mall Santa.

There's no cover for this one, but bring cash for cocktails because they're pretty good there.