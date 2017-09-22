There's a lot on this weekend, especially when it comes to music.

If you're looking for a loud punk show (with some pop-punk mixed in) check out the lineup at the Cavern on Friday night with Ex Omerta.

There's also a mixed bill with Attica Riots and 3PEAT at the West End Cultural Centre, and if you're in the mood for more of a sit-down and impress me type show, Burton Cummings and Faouzia are performing at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

If you're looking to avoid the fall chill, The Good Will has a bunch of board games set up on Sunday afternoons.

And that's just the stuff that didn't make my list. My top pick this weekend is at the Winnipeg Art Gallery Friday night.

WHAT: ART — Insurgence/Resurgence

When: Friday, Sept. 22, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Blvd.

Cost: FREE

One of the most impressive and ambitious art shows I've seen in recent memory launches at the Winnipeg Art Gallery Friday night, and you can see it for free.

Insurgence/Resurgence is a collection of art from 29 Indigenous artists, ranging from emerging to established artists.

The breadth of work is impressive, and I don't think it would be hyperbolic to say awe-inspiring.

Julie Nagam shows off a work visitors are encouraged to touch at the Insurgence/Resurgence exhibition at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. (CBC)

It ranges from massive installations, paintings and sculpture to beadwork with an S&M twist, live tattooing, an immersive audio installation and more.

Curated by Jaimie Isaac and Julie Nagam, the works are installed throughout the gallery and are extremely accessible. They touch on gender, language, identity and more.

Even local artists have been tapped to contribute to the show.

The show is extremely accessible and engaging, so don't be intimidated by the setting or the scale of the project.

Friday is a free, public opening with a big party on the Plug In rooftop happening afterward.

That dance party will have DJs and drinks and will celebrate all the hard work that went into the show.

If you can't catch the opening, try to see it during its run from now until April.

WHAT: MUSIC — Austra

When: Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

Where: The Park Theatre, 698 Osborne St.

Cost: $25 (Sold out)

Austra | I Love You More Than You Love Yourself | First Play Live4:58

Toronto's electro-pop stars Austra are in town for a show at the Park Theatre Friday night, and while it is sold out, a few tickets are popping up here and there from people who bought them back in June and now realize they can't go.

They're probably best known for their 2011 single Lose It, which was on heavy radio rotation for awhile.

They've just released a new album, though, which is very good. Check out I Love You More Than You Love Yourself if you haven't acquainted yourself with their new stuff yet.

This will be a very danceable show with Ela Minus opening.

WHAT: COMEDY — Spencer Adamus

When: Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's, 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

Winnipeg's funniest person with a day job will be at Wee Johnny's Friday night for a full-length set.

Go see Spencer Adamus do comedy for $5 at Wee Johnny's. You won't find a better deal for comedy this weekend. (Sara Mitchell)

Spencer Adamus is headlining a show with Sash Mark, Danielle Kayahara, Kate Schellenberg and Paul Rabliauskas.

This lineup is one of the most impressive I've seen at Wee Johnny's, which is becoming a go-to venue for weekend comedy.

Food and drinks are extremely cheap, but there aren't a ton of seats, so show up on time, especially if you're with a bigger group.

WHAT: PARTY — Queer Prom

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Club 200, 190 Garry St.

Cost: $5

Chantel Marostica is back at Club 200 this weekend with a familiar event and a brand new one.

On Friday night, she's bringing back Queer and Present Danger, an LGBT comedy showcase with Dana Smith, Kate Schellenberg, Sasha Mark and Alexa Potashnik.

On Saturday, a brand new event called Queer Prom is on.

This one is a big dance party that encourages people to wear their best prom/grad/party wear and to relive their prom in a welcoming, positive space.

Marostica started the event because they found their first proms to be a bit alienating and pretty heteronormative, so they wanted a redo, and they've booked a bunch of DJs and drag queens to perform all night.

Allies are welcome!

WHAT: FOOD — Harth

When: Friday or Saturday, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Harth, 1-980 St. Anne's Rd.

Cost: Depends what you order

You know how it's super hard to find a spot to go on a date where you won't run into everyone you've ever known in Winnipeg?

Look at those beautiful booths. Go have some food at Harth this weekend! (harthwpg/Instagram)

Well, there's a new restaurant in South St. Vital that just opened up that's the perfect spot to hide from the world and also eat really great food and drink fantastic cocktails.

Harth Mozza and Wine Bar has opened up near the Perimeter Highway on St. Anne's Road, and it's pretty impressive.

They have fancy shareable plates in an absolutely gorgeous space, and you can spend a few hours eating and drinking without fear of running into an ex, that bartender you sort of know or an old university professor.

The whole ordering process is a little fancy, but they have pizza on the menu so if you get nervous (I did!) just go for that.

The cab ride will be expensive, but this is a great spot for a date or for a dinner with a bunch of friends who don't mind a miniature road trip to the suburbs.