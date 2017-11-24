There are two EP releases this weekend depending on when you're free, and there's a film festival in between.

You can also get a photo of your dog with Santa for a good cause, and they're playing some '90s movies at Handsome Daughter.

WHAT: MUSIC — Atlaas EP launch

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Winnipeg Planetarium and Forth

Cost: $20

Atlaas is launching their EP at the Planetarium Friday night with a light show and projections.

The EP will be available for one night only (this is a soft launch) and will have some limited edition artwork that won't be available when the EP is formally released.

Tickets have to be bought in advance, and then you can see Atlaas, drink, eat and explore the science gallery at the Planetarium.

When that's over, there's an after party at Forth with DJs Andy_2_k and Bronze Goddess.

That party is $5 or free if you have a ticket to the Planetarium show.

WHAT: FILM — Winnipeg Aboriginal Film Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Dramatic Arts Theatre, 585 Ellice Ave.

Cost: $5 to $35

The Winnipeg Aboriginal Film Festival is on all weekend at the Dramatic Arts Theatre on Ellice Avenue.

Friday night, they're screening a series of short films at 7 p.m. and two documentaries at 9 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, there are screenings all day, and Sunday evening there's an event dedicated completely to Manitoba filmmakers.

Screenings are $5 to $10 and a weekend pass is only $35. There's also an after party Friday night with comedy and food!

WHAT: PETS — Dog photos with Santa

When: Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Animal Services, 1057 Logan Ave.

Cost: $10 per photo

This isn't the first time I've suggested taking a photo with your pet as a thing to do on the weekend, and frankly, it won't be the last.

Winnipeg's Animal Services Agency is doing dog photo shoots with Santa this weekend. (Winnipeg Animal Services Agency)

This time, it's at Animal Services with Santa, and if you don't have a dog, you can take a photo with an adoptable one.

You would then have a photo with you, Santa and a dog that you don't know, but I think that's fine.

Photos are only $10, which seems like a very low price to pay for a weird holiday pet memento.

Plus, maybe your dog will meet another dog it really likes while in line, or maybe you'll have so much anxiety about a dog not having a permanent home that you'll adopt one!

It could be a big day for both of you. I think you should go.

Oh and all the money they raise goes to their adoption program, which is good and nice.

WHAT: MUSIC — Okay Mann EP release

When: Sunday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.

Where: The Good Will, 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $10 in advance

My top pick this weekend is Sunday night at The Good Will for the Okay Mann EP release.

Okay Mann (Katlin Mathison) is releasing an EP at the Good Will Sunday night. (Diana Davison)

Okay Mann (Katlin Mathison) is going to play stuff from his new EP Little Mersey, and Slow Leaves (Grant Davidson) is also on the bill, which is great.

It's not often you can see Slow Leaves on a double bill for $10, so I'd go early. Music starts at 8 p.m.

The Good Will actually has a great lineup all weekend long, with Cold Specks and LA Timpa Saturday night and a brunch with DJs Sunday morning.

WHAT: MOVIES — Jurassic Park double feature

When: Sunday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: The Handsome Daughter, 61 Sherbrook St.

Cost: No cover

The Handsome Daughter is having its second-best double feature since they showed Terminator in February.

On Sunday night, they're doing the original Jurassic Park (it holds up, trust me) and the second one (it was terrible!) The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

There's no cover and if you brush up on your Jurassic Park trivia, you can win free drinks and make it a really affordable night.

The nice thing about movie nights at Handsome Daughter is they have food, non-fancy drinks and fancy cocktails and an area in the front where you can go blab as loud as you want if you get bored of the movie.

It's basically heaven.