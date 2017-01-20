This weekend there is a big festival at a ski hill on Falcon Lake, a comedy show at Wee Johnny's, a big party at the Winnipeg Art Gallery and European Vacation is playing again at The Good Will!

There's also a cute show at the Park Theatre that would be worth trying to find tickets to.

WHAT: MUSIC — IsKwé and European Vacation

When: Friday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m.

Where: The Good Will at 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $10

IsKwé is at The Good Will Friday night with Hearing Trees and European Vacation.

My deep appreciation for European Vacation was documented last week, and I think I've sent as many people as possible to every isKwé show Winnipeg gets, so needless to say this will be a very good show, and I think you should go early.

Also, if we could all agree to wear comfortable uncool clothes because it has been a long week, that would be great. This only works if we all agree, though.

WHAT: FESTIVAL — Snowdance with Mulligrub and the Vinyl Salon

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Falcon Ridge at 200 Ridge Rd. in Falcon Lake

Cost: $20 for a night pass

Snowdance is back, and the weather looks lovely to go do winter stuff and listen to music.

There's a pretty good lineup this year with Mulligrub, Richard Inman, Raine Hamilton, Ultra Mega, Micah Erenberg and a long list of other talented people.

Go see Mulligrub and a dozen other talented artists this weekend at Snowdance! (Mulligrub/Facebook)

They also have the Vinyl Salon spinning Saturday night, which is new and great.

In between all the music and food and drinks, there's shinny, a bonspiel, snow sculpting, night tubing, skiing and a polar bear swim/sauna.

It may be too late to rent a cabin for this one, but it's not a super far drive, so find a DD and go have fun at a tiny ski hill for a day.

WHAT: COMEDY — Coach's Challenge at Wee Johnny's

When: Friday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's at 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

Wee Johnny's is continuing its reign as the best place to go for Friday night comedy.

This week, Ben Walker is hosting a comedy competition with some of my favourite local comedians.

The show will pair up six sets of local comics who will compete to make a funnier set based on a topic they were given a few weeks ago.

Angie St. Mars is going up against Michael Blomquist, Florence Spence will take on Benji Rothman and Jared Story is paired up with J.D. Renaud.

Meghan Riley, Ashley Burdett and a bunch of others will be there competing as well, and Mike Green is scorekeeping.

I am not impartial in any way and am rooting for Angie St. Mars and Florence Spence to make it to the finals.

WHAT: PARTY — Art + Soul at the WAG

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m.

Where: Winnipeg Art Gallery at 300 Memorial Blvd.

Cost: $50

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is hosting a future-themed dance/art party this weekend.

Art + Soul's theme this year is "Beyond Tomorrow," so you can do anything from dress up as someone from The Jetsons or Star Trek to have your makeup done with a lightning bolt and call it a day.

There'll be drinks, costumes, music and snacks, as usual.

This year, there'll be a beauty bar by The Loft, so you can just come in normal clothes and have them do some sort of makeup thing to your face.

These are always a lot of fun, but grabbing a cab after is a bit hard, so plan your ride home before 2 a.m.!

WHAT: COMEDY — Grownups Read Things They Wrote as Kids

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m.

Where: The Park Theatre at 698 Osborne St.

Cost: $14

There's a wait-list for tickets to Grownups Read Things They Wrote as Kids.

Grownups Read Things They Wrote as Kids is back in Winnipeg this weekend for another sold-out show at the Park Theatre.

The concept is fairly simple: people sign up to read stuff they wrote as kids, and a big audience of people go and listen.

People read everything from book reports to poetry to journal entries, and the hosts of the show then turn parts of it into a podcast!

This one is sold out, but there's a waiting list for tickets in case they open up, so you might be able to get a hold of some before Sunday if you put your name down now.