This weekend there's an amazing comedy lineup at Wee Johnny's, a rare chance to see The New Lightweights play at Times Change(d) and a Winnipeg Folk Festival show in the West End.

If you've got kids, there's a very dark fairy-tale thing at The Forks, and if you don't, they're screening 1984 at The Park Theatre on Sunday.

WHAT: COMEDY — Tyler Penner at Wee Johnny's

When: Friday, April 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's Irish Pub at 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

My top pick this weekend is a night devoted to Tyler Penner at Wee Johnny's.

Catch Tyler Penner at Wee Johnny's this weekend. (April Plett Photography)

Penner has long been one of my favourite local comics, but in the last few months, he did some sort of secret thing that made him even funnier.

His opening set for Eddie Pepitone at The Park Theatre last month was absolutely incredible. I really don't have words for how good he was opening for a comedy legend, which should be really intimidating.

On Friday, you can see him headline a show (that means lots more comedy from him than you'd normally get in one go), with a bunch of super talented comics there to do shorter sets. Mike Green, Dana Smith, Ben Walker and Paul Rabliauskas will all be there.

Tickets are only $5, which is borderline criminal. Go early for a good spot.

WHAT: MUSIC — The New Lightweights at Times Change(d)

When: Saturday, April 29, 10 p.m.

Where: Times Change(d) at 234 Main St.

Cost: $10

The Times Change(d) has a blast from the past for their late show Saturday night.

Ariel Posen is back from Ireland, so The New Lightweights are playing a show at 10 p.m.

Alexa Dirks has been pretty busy with Begonia (and before that, Chic Gamine), while Ariel Posen and Ryan Voth had their hands full with The Bros. Landreth until recently.

These shows are few and far between because they play them just for fun, so go see them! Dance! Enjoy it and then quietly mourn the fact you won't get to see them play together again for a long time.

WHAT: KIDS — MTYP's Gretel and Hansel

When: Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Manitoba Theatre for Young People at 2 Forks Market Rd.

Émilie Lévesque and Jean-Philip Debien perform in Le Carrousel's production of Gretel and Hansel, running at Manitoba Theatre for Young People this weekend. (Leif Norman)

Cost: $20

If your kids are as sick of this miserable weather as I am, take them to an indoor thing at the Manitoba Theatre For Young People this weekend.

The last few shows of Gretel and Hansel (an even darker version of the fairy tale) are on Saturday, with a French performance on Sunday.

CBC's Joff Schmidt has a full review here. All you need to know, though, is Gretel is not the biggest fan of Hansel in this version.

WHAT: MUSIC — Timber Timbre at the WECC

When: Sunday, April 30, 8 p.m.

Where: The West End Cultural Centre at 586 Ellice Ave.

Cost: $22.50

The Winnipeg Folk Festival bringing Timber Timbre to play the West End Cultural Centre this weekend.

They're touring the U.S. and Canada right now on the release of their brand new album Sincerely, Future Pollution.

If that wasn't enough, The Wooden Sky is opening for them, and I'm pretty surprised this one isn't already sold out.

If you like what you hear, it's a good day to grab a Winnipeg Folk Festival pass, 'cause early bird ticket sales end Sunday!

A list of what's on at the fest this year is here.

Timber Timbre - Bring Me Simple Men (Live)3:35

WHAT: MOVIES — 1984 at The Park Theatre

When: Sunday, April 30, 8 p.m.

Where: The Park Theatre at 698 Osborne St.

Cost: $5

The Park Theatre has a very timely movie night on Sunday with 1984, based on George Orwell's super famous novel.

If you haven't read the book or seen the movie, you really need to get on it. If you have, round up your most nihilistic friends and go check this out.

This one is without the grilled cheese and the second movie that The Park Theatre normally has, but the movie is about two hours long and there will be the usual tall cans for cheap.