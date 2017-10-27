Lots of Halloween stuff happening this week, with costumes encouraged for pretty much everything on the list except the sold-out Royal Canoe show.

Benji Rothman has a great lineup of comics for his third Comedy Supernova, and The Handsome Daughter has two horror classics on for their Sunday night double feature.

Two good dance parties are also going head to head Saturday at The Pyramid and The Good Will.

Have fun and book your cab one million days in advance, 'cause it's going to be busy!

WHAT: MUSIC — Royal Canoe and 3PEAT

When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Park Theatre at 698 Osborne St.

Cost: $30 (Sold out)

It's time to suck up to your friends who plan for shows like this.

Royal Canoe is playing their second of two hometown shows this week on Friday, but the bad news is it's already sold out.

Everyone has those friends who buy tickets way ahead of time knowing they'll find someone to go with though, right? Be extra nice to that person today and see whether you can snag a ticket.

3PEAT is also on the bill for this one, so it should be a really great show.

WHAT: COMEDY — Comedy Supernova III

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m.

Where: TBA

Cost: $6

Benji Rothman is hosting another Comedy Supernova show in the Exchange District Saturday night.

Spencer Adamus is doing a set at Comedy Supernova this weekend. (Sara Mitchell)

This time, Spencer Adamus, Matt Nightingale, Florence Spence, John B. Duff and Andy Noble are on the bill.

This is a Halloween thing, so costumes are encouraged, and there'll be a prize for best costume.

The location is top secret until show day, and you can find out where it is by checking out the Facebook page on Saturday.

The comedy starts at 10 p.m., with doors opening at 9 p.m., but go early to mingle with the hot dogs and T-Rexes before the show.

WHAT: DANCE — Hocus Pocus Halloween Party

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m.

Where: The Pyramid Cabaret at 176 Fort St.

Cost: $10 in advance

The Pyramid will have a Hocus Pocus themed Halloween party Saturday night with DJs, drag queens and a costume contest.

Lita Takeela will perform as Winifred, Cheron Sharelike as Mary and Victoria Lush as Sarah.

There is a costume contest, and I hope to see at least a dozen people dressed up as Max Dennison.

WHAT: MUSIC — Bands as Bands

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m.

Where: The Good Will at 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $10

The Good Will is doing an almost-Halloween version of Bands as Bands this weekend with a special guest band from the West Coast.

Blessed will perform as The Killers, Lev Snowe is performing as The Smiths and The Sorels will do Cheap Trick songs.

Costumes are encouraged, and sing-a-longs are inevitable.

WHAT: FILM — Double feature at the Handsome Daughter

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Handsome Daughter at 61 Sherbrook St.

Cost: No cover

The Handsome Daughter is doing a scary movie double feature Sunday night with a 7 p.m. screening of The Thing and a 9 p.m. showing of Night of the Living Dead.

There will be horror movie trivia in between showings and a costume contest.

If you want to prep for the trivia (usually you can win some free drinks), they're showing the 1968 version of Night of the Living Dead and the 1982 version of The Thing.