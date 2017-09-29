Nuit Blanche is back with many of its familiar parties — the Winnipeg Art Gallery, Wall to Wall and the bike jam are all happening again.

There are a few new and notables, with Urban Shaman bringing in Nelson Tagoona and performances from Faouzia, Studio 393 folks and more.

Dress warm and try to be patient with the big crowds and long lines!

WHAT: Art City's Winnipeg Love

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Bronuts, C-100 King St.

This won't take up too much of your night, and it sounds pretty great.

Art City is putting up two collaborative murals at Bronuts on Saturday evening.

The kids have come up with a kind of map of Winnipeg that's going to be paired with a mural by Jadyn Klassen.

You can check it out, grab a donut and then roll out to a big party in a parking lot or at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

WHAT: Wall-to-Wall x Nuit

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Winnipeg Centre Vineyard, 782 Main St.

Wall to Wall is unveiling two massive contemporary street art pieces with music and BBQ and some other great stuff.

Faouzia, Super Duty Tough Work, DJ Shub and performers from Studio 393 will be there, and there'll also be some art-making.

The Rainbow Trout Bike Jam starts from this spot at 6 p.m., so go a little early and check out the new murals.

WHAT: Nuit Blanche Bike Jam

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Starts at 782 Main St.

This monthly group ride is going to be an art tour on Saturday, and it'll probably draw hundreds of (maybe more than 1,000?) cyclists.

Usually people deck out with lots of lights and bring a small donation to these things.

They'll bring music — and you likely won't be able to miss these guys.

This year's bike jam starts at 782 Main St. at 6 p.m. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

WHAT: Illuminate the Night

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Where: Walking tour with multiple locations

If a cycling tour isn't your thing, there's a walking tour of a bunch of the light installations and outdoor art shows that are going up for Nuit Blanche.

Nuit Blanche Winnipeg has a guide to all their juried selections.

They recommend starting at Lawrence Bird's projections at Red River College and finishing off not far away at the Wall of Fame, where there's a photo project from the Flash Photographic Festival.

WHAT: Nelson Tagoona

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 10-11 p.m.

Where: 85 Princess St.

Nelson Tagoona is in the city to perform as part of Urban Shaman's Floe Edge: Contemporary Art and Collaborations from Nunavut.

Tagoona does a combination of throat singing and beat boxing and loops the two together.

If you like hip hop, you'll probably like this, and it's a short performance (under an hour) so you can check it out and head out to some other shows.

The performance was originally going to take place on Deer + Almond's roof but has been moved to street level — so don't try to get onto the roof.

Insurgence/Resurgence fills 10,000 square feet of the WAG with Indigenous art2:56

WHAT: Nuit Blanche@WAG

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Where: Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Blvd.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is doing its usual thing and opening up the gallery all night for free.

If you haven't seen Insurgence/Resurgence yet, this is a great chance to go.

They'll also have a large-scale new-media work from Matt Smith, a yoga thing on the roof, a dance party on the roof and on the WAG's front ramp and a little place to eat and drink and relax.

You can pay $10 to wait in a shorter line.

WHAT: Le Nuit Blanche Rendezvous

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Where: 151-171 Princess St. parking lot

Nuit Blanche and Wall to Wall are collaborating at a second site that'll go a bit later.

This one is at the Civic Centre Parkade, where Mike Valcourt's new mural dedicated to murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls will be unveiled.

DJs Rhayne Vermette, AOKS and Boogey the Beat will be there all night, and there'll be a video projection from Jaymez Jansen as well as a pop-up architectural piece from InTheMiddle.

There'll also be drag performances — so this will be one big party, and there won't be a line for this one!