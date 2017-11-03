​Friday night you can get a full night of comedy from a powerhouse lineup of funny women for free and then head over to The Tallest Poppy for a night of live hip hop and a dance party.

On Saturday, the WAG is setting up for a massive craft sale with artisans from all over Canada, including Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

Saturday night the Handsome Daughter celebrates their third birthday with a little help from The Lytics and 3PEAT.

And last but not least, NAfro Dance has an international dance festival on at the Gas Station Arts Centre.

WHAT: COMEDY — Women's Open Mic Comedy

When: Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's at 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: Free cover

Women's Open Mic Comedy is back at Wee Johnny's Friday night, with the very funny Dana Smith hosting.

Dana Smith hosts a new Women's Open Mic Comedy night on Friday. (Wee Johnny's/Facebook)

The lineup is to be announced, but you can expect a good range of comedy newcomers and established comics.

Wine, beer and poutine are all $5, which makes for a pretty affordable night considering there's no cover.

The show starts at 8:30 p.m., but if you want to go up and do a set, show up by 8 p.m.

As usual, they're taking donations of pads, tampons and other hygiene products to donate to local women's shelters!

WHAT: SHOP — Crafted at the WAG

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: The Winnipeg Art Gallery at 300 Memorial Blvd.

Cost: $5 admission

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is hosting their annual Crafted Show and Sale this weekend on Friday and Saturday.

They've got art and wares from more than 50 artists from Manitoba, Nunavut, Nunatsiavut and the Northwest Territories.

There will also be DIY workshops and demonstrations.

There's always a charitable component of these shows, and this year they're asking for donations of handmade tuques, mitts and socks for the Boys and Girls Club of Winnipeg.

WHAT: MUSIC — Len Bowen at the Tallest Poppy

When: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Tallest Poppy at 103 Sherbrook St.

Cost: $5

See Len Bowen Friday night at The Tallest Poppy. (Len Bowen)

First Fridays mean comedy, a bunch of open galleries in the Exchange and usually a Synonym Art Consultation after party at The Tallest Poppy.

This time, they're bringing in Len Bowen to perform, and DJ Hunnicut and Hectic will also be there spinning.

Get there on time because lineups are a thing for this party, and don't wear too warm a jacket. It gets very, very warm on the dance floor.

WHAT: DANCE — Moving Inspirations Dance Festival

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Gas Station Arts Centre at 445 River Ave.

Cost: $30

NAfro Dance has a festival on this weekend featuring performers from all over the world, including dance companies from New York, Toronto, South Africa and France.

Friday and Saturday night there are shows with eight dance groups performing.

There'll be African contemporary dance, contemporary dance, ballet, flamenco, Afro-jazz dance and contemporary Indian dance performances.

Tickets are $30 per night.

WHAT: MUSIC — The Lytics at The Handsome Daughter

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Handsome Daughter at 61 Sherbrook St.

Cost: $20 in advance

Special beer, The Lytics and "lots" of tickets released at the door are all signs The Handsome Daughter's third anniversary celebration this weekend will be a great time.

Not only will The Lytics be there (yay!), but E.GG from 3PEAT will also be doing a set and the Safehouse DJs will be spinning.

Half Pints is going to be there with a special batch of Magnum P.I.P.A. beer.

The $20 presale for these is over, but there will be many tickets released at the door, so go early and you shouldn't have a problem getting in.