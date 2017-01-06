It'll be another wickedly cold weekend, but fortunately there are a bunch of galleries, bars, restaurants and theatres to keep you warm.

Jeanette Johns has an opening at Lisa Kehler Art + Projects Friday night if you stick around downtown after work, and Dana Smith is hosting a night full of comedy (for free!) just down the street.

The Reverend Rambler is playing Times Change(d) Saturday night, and if you want to warm up with some fancy cocktails first, try out Close Company on Stafford.

Last but not least, parents can bring cooped up kids to Cinematheque this weekend for a 1970s classic.

WHAT: ART — Jeanette Johns opening

When: Friday, Jan. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lisa Kehler Art + Projects gallery at 171 McDermot Ave.

Cost: FREE

Lisa Kehler is continuing a run of fantastic shows with a new opening Friday night at her gallery.

This is Yellow Moon/Grey Moon from Jeanette Johns. She's unveiling more than 30 new pieces Friday night in Winnipeg! (Courtesy Lisa Kehler Art + Projects)

Jeanette Johns is opening To Step Is To Rise at 6 p.m.

This is Johns' first exhibit at Kehler's gallery and there'll be more than 30 new drawings and prints on display.

Johns is from Winnipeg (and even did the cover art for John K. Samson's Provincial) and now lives in Montreal, but she'll be at Friday's opening.

As usual, the opening ends at 9 p.m., but you can hop over Forth across the hall and hang out late if you want to stay!

WHAT: COMEDY – Women's open mic at Wee Johnny's

When: Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's at 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: FREE

My new favourite thing about First Fridays is Dana Smith's open mic night at Wee Johnny's, and you should try to snag a spot in the audience this weekend.

The show is half booked (comedians with curated sets) and half open mic (new stuff or up-and-comers trying out comedy), but each set is only five minutes so it moves along really quickly.

The show is free, but they do ask you to bring in donations of pads, tampons or other hygiene products to be donated to local women's shelters.

Drinks are cheap and pizzas are only $6.75!

WHAT: FOOD — Close Company on Stafford

When: Friday and Saturday until 12 a.m. and Sunday until 11 p.m.

Where: Close Company at 256 Stafford St.

Cost: $6.50 for beer, $9 to $15-ish for a small plate

If you haven't checked out Close Company yet and want to try out a cozy place with a good cocktail menu, stop by this weekend.

They've got very affordable but pretty fancy small plates and a yummy cocktail list, not to mention the staff are super friendly and will explain the drinks and food to you if you are lost.

This is a good place to stop by before hitting Times (despite the distance) because after a few of their drinks you'll definitely want to dance a bit.

There are only a few tables in this place, though, so call ahead, and if you can't, try your luck at the table they don't take reservations for.

WHAT: MUSIC — Reverend Rambler at Times Change(d)

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m.

Where: Times Change(d) at 234 Main St.

Cost: $10

The Reverend Rambler has a Saturday night show at Times Change(d) that will keep you warm.

The Reverend Rambler (Matt Colpitts) plays Times Change(d) this weekend! (Joey Senft/Jsenftphotography)

Matt Colpitts puts on an amazing show, and Times is a pretty good venue for his brand of country/blues/gospel.

It's a bit tough finding shows this weekend with the lead-up to Big Fun, so this one might be a bit busy — but if you go early, you should be able to find a spot.

Showing up early is a good idea too because you'll get to catch Karli Colpitts' band Alley Cats as openers.

This is a bring-all-your-friends and dance to country music show, not a super romantic blues-y show, so plan accordingly.

WHAT: FAMILY — Willy Wonka at Cinematheque

When: Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.

Where: Cinematheque at 100 Arthur St.

Cost: FREE

Cabin Fever is back at Cinematheque with a showing of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Sunday afternoon.

It's the 1971 version (yay!) with Gene Wilder and is of course based on Roald Dahl's original novel.

If your kids are only familiar with the Johnny Depp version of this, please, please bring them to see Wilder in this role.

As usual, these screenings are free and paired with a short Canadian film. This weekend, it's Root Canal, about a bored nurse in a dentist's office who overhears a patient in the next room.