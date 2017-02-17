There's a lot of art and music and film to see this weekend, not to mention a giant winter festival in St. Boniface.

Lisa Kehler has a lovely exhibition opening Friday night, while Micah Visser, FINN and Okay Mann are playing Festival du Voyageur.

Tea and Biscuits is back again in West Broadway for anyone who missed it last time, and if you want to check out Herzog or Godard, go to Cinematheque this weekend for their foray into 3D.

Last but not least, there's a pride party on the river Saturday night!

WHAT: ART — This Must Be the Place

When: Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lisa Kehler Art + Projects at 171 McDermot Ave.

Cost: FREE

Works from Ian August (including this) are part of a Winnipeg-inspired show at Lisa Kehler Art + Projects this weekend. (Courtesy Ian August and Lisa Kehler Art + Projects)

My top pick for the weekend is a brand new exhibition at Lisa Kehler's gallery at 171 McDermot.

LKAP is hosting a collection of works inspired by Winnipeg from artists such as Ian August, Scott Benesiinaabandan, Erica Eyres, Sylvia Matas, Kristin Nelson and Cyrus Smith.

Smith's work is a site-specific installation, which should be pretty cool.

I'm especially excited to see Benesiinaabandan and Eyres' work, but the whole thing sounds very impressive.

As usual, the opening ends at 9 p.m., but Forth will be open till late with fancy cocktails and friendly faces.

WHAT: MUSIC — Festival du Voyageur

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Voyageur Park at 866 St. Joseph St.

Cost: $20 for a day pass, $34 for a 10-day pass (less for kids)

Festival du Voyageur is back with all the music, treats, snow-sculptures and French culture you could possibly want this weekend.

Go see some guys who grew their beards long, check out some impressive works of art and dance in the semi-warmth of winter tents.

Visitors warming up by one of the many fires on Saturday night at Festival. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

The $34 festival pass is well worth it based on the number of bands you can check out over the two weekends alone.

Friday night, check out Micah Visser at 8 p.m. in the Rivière Rouge tent and then head to La Prairie tent at 9:30 p.m. to see FINN and Lanikai.

Saturday, The Middle Coast is playing the Rivière Rouge tent, and Sunday you can catch Sweet Alibi, Micah Erenberg, Okay Mann and Red Moon Road.

Dress warm and prepare for extremely long lineups to get into tents; the warm temperatures this weekend will probably bring very large crowds.

I'd also have a contingency plan if you see long lineups and want to turn back. Casual Friday at the ANAF and Tea and Biscuits at The Handsome Daughter are good Plan Bs or after-parties!

WHAT: FILM — Herzog and Godard in 3D

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Cinematheque at 100 Arthur St.

Cost: $12

Cinematheque has a new 3D system now, and they're trying it out this weekend with an impressive lineup Friday and Saturday night.

Saturday looks like the day to go with Werner Herzog's Cave of Forgotten Dreams on at 7 p.m. and Jean-Luc Godard's Goodbye to Language on at 9 p.m.

Both have been paired with short Canadian films that are also in 3D.

Bring someone who isn't a baby about subtitles.

WHAT: PARTY — Winter Pride at The Forks

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: On the ice at The Forks

Cost: FREE

Winter Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon with a skate down the River Trail at The Forks.

It'll be like the summer march, but with skates. It starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Then, at 7 p.m., there's a big Pride party on the ice with DJs, a drag show and more.

The whole thing will start with drumming and a performance by seven-year-old hoop dancer Rylee Sandberg.

Everyone's welcome at this, and you don't get a ton of chances to dance on the river, so this is a pretty good excuse.

WHAT: DJs – Tea and Biscuits Vol. 2

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Handsome Daughter at 61 Sherbrook St.

Cost: $10

DJ Co-Op and DJ AOKS are spinning at The Handsome Daughter Saturday night for the second-ever Tea and Biscuits.

There'll be rap, British hip hop (which is apparently called grime, but I'm not remotely cool so this is all second-hand information), electronic, reggae and other stuff too.

The last one of these was pretty busy, so you definitely want to show up by midnight. As usual, drinks are cheap, the snacks are amazing and the people are so friendly.

Oh, and if you can find a date who will go see the Godard thing with you and then go to this party, marry them. Marry them now.