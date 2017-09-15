It's a pretty affordable weekend, with free programming from the Winnipeg Design Festival, Manitoba Open Farm Day and some really affordable options at Forth and Wee Johnny's.

If you have a bit more cash, FemFest has a few shows this weekend, and if you can dig up some tickets to the sold-out Harvest Moon Festival, you might have a better weekend than anyone else.

WHAT: ART — Ming Hon's Hotel Room

When: Friday, Sept. 15 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Forth at 171 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $10

Synonym Art Consultation's Wall-to-Wall festival has a fairly large-scale show at Forth Friday night.

Ming Hon's Hotel Room is on at Forth Friday night. (Tommy Elvers)

Ming Hon is transforming the building into a hotel for her performance/multimedia/installation art exhibition Hotel Room.

Hon will be there performing along with pre-recorded performance footage.

Marisolle Negash will also be performing, and there'll be DJ sets by Super Shonek and Louie Lovebird.

Wall to Wall has events on all month, so if you can't make this one, there's another one next weekend as well!

WHAT: FEST — Winnipeg Design Festival

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Multiple locations

Cost: Mostly free

The Winnipeg Design Festival has a full slate of events this weekend, starting with 10x20x20 at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., 10 speakers will do short presentations on local design — sharing ideas, projects and some other stuff.

On Saturday, there's a cardboard fort thing happening at Upper Fort Garry Park, an installation at The Forks Festival Stage, a pop-up market, a fashion show at The Forks and a whole bunch of parties to close out the fest.

If you stick close The Forks, you can check out most of them.

WHAT: COMEDY — The Characters: A Comedy Show

When: Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's at 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

Wee Johnny's has a very affordable night of comedy on Friday.

Tim Gray is hosting The Characters: A Comedy Show at Wee Johnny's Friday night. (Facebook)

Ryan Ash, Benji Rothman, Ashley Burdett, Kate Schellenberg and more are on the bill for a show that'll have them all doing solo sketch comedy.

Tim Gray is hosting this one, and there'll be cheap snacks and drinks (including a perogy poutine).

Proceeds from the show are going to the West Central Women's Resource Centre!

Go early to grab a spot.

WHAT: FAMILY — Manitoba Open Farm Day

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations across Manitoba

Cost: FREE

Farmers' markets are winding down for the season, but there's a good chance to get a bunch of fresh produce and locally made stuff this weekend at open farm day.

46 different farms/sites across the province are opening up for free on Sunday.

You can bring your kids and check out animals, learn stuff and shop for fresh foods.

A few of the farms have activities planned specifically for kids, like petting zoos and dip-netting, so check out the guide before you go depending on who you're bringing.

If you don't have kids, you can just go and get a bunch of fresh food and fresh air before things get cold and gross outside.

WHAT: THEATRE — FemFest

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Multiple locations

Cost: $15-$20

FemFest starts this weekend with workshops, shows and a big party.

Saturday there's an opening cabaret with a really packed lineup.

There'll be comedy, poetry, live music, film, theatre, art, a performance with Robyn Slade and Jane Testar as well as food and drinks.

On Sunday, there's a workshop in the afternoon, and in the evening, Ivan Coyote's Tomboy Survival Guide is on at the West End Cultural Centre.

The fest is on all week and into next weekend if you can't catch this weekend's shows.

And if you can find tickets…

WHAT: MUSIC — Harvest Moon Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Clearwater, Man.

Cost: SOLD OUT

This one has long been sold out, but there is a Facebook group for people looking to buy and sell tickets, so you might get lucky Friday evening if you spend a bit of time there.

Harvest Moon has a great lineup this year with Basic Nature, Blonde Goth, Heartbeat City, the DJs of House of Gold Diamonds, Jess Reimer, Leonard Sumner, the Reverend Rambler, Slow Leaves, Super Duty Tough Work and The Middle Coast.

There's also a whole bunch of other folks on the bill.

If someone offers you a last minute ticket, take it. It's going to be lovely out there.