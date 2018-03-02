It's a very good list this week, full of some pretty impressive women-led events.

Friday night, Winnipeg artist Hannah Doucet has a new exhibition opening at Platform, and Women's Open Mic is back with guest host Angie St. Mars.

Saturday, The Good Will hosts Australian singer Amy Shark, and on Sunday, there's a kids' film festival.

Of course, all weekend long, there's a festival of sound happening at a bunch of different venues, with performances at a very reasonable $10 each.

WHAT: ART — Hannah Doucet exhibition opening

When: Friday, March 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Platform Centre for Photographic and Digital Arts, 100 Arthur St.

Cost: Free

Winnipeg photography-based artist Hannah Doucet has a new exhibition opening Friday night at Platform Centre.

I Wondered When My Body Would Deflate is a video, photo and sculpture exhibition that looks at how bodies change with illness.

Doucet also looks at how we resist illness and endure anxiety over our lack of control when we are sick.

Doucet's photos are incredibly powerful, and I expect this exhibition to be no exception. It's a must-see.

WHAT: COMEDY — Women's Open Mic

When: Friday, March 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's, 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: No cover

Angie St. Mars is the guest host for this weekend's Women's Open Mic Comedy show at Wee Johnny's. Go see her do a great job! (Paul Little)

Women's Open Mic Comedy is back at Wee Johnny's this Friday.

There'll be a good mix of experienced female comics and some up and comers.

Dana Smith is away, so Angie St. Mars will be taking the hosting reins for this one.

Cover is free, wine and Pabst are $5, and there's a specialty poutine on the menu.

As I've said before, these events get extremely packed, even before showtime, so go very, very early if you want a seat.

They do ask you bring a donation of pads, tampons or other hygiene products to be donated to local women's shelters!

WHAT: MUSIC — Amy Shark

When: Saturday, March 3, 10 p.m.

Where: The Good Will, 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $17.50 in advance

Australian indie-pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark will be performing at The Good Will Saturday night.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is bringing her in to play, with locals Atlaas opening for her.

There were tickets available earlier this week, but by publishing time Friday morning they may be scarce, so act fast.

If you don't know Shark's exquisite work, here's a quick video to get yourself initiated:

WHAT: SOUND — Cluster Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Multiple venues

Cost: $10 to $65

Cluster Festival is back with a very adventurous lineup of new music and art this weekend.

A cello/electronic show called asinglewordisnotenough is on at Artspace's Poolside Gallery Friday night, and on Saturday there's a walking tour/light and sound installation outside 339 Waterfront Dr., with guest curator Leigh Anne Parry.

Tickets for Saturday's event are by donation and 25 per cent will be donated to Drag the Red.

On Sunday, Homescape Dreamscape will turn Forth on McDermot Avenue into an immersive sound, light and performance gallery. This show has a lot going on, and is perhaps the most ambitious — and oddly, likely the most accessible — show of the weekend.

Go get a cocktail and check it out, if you've got a few hours!

WHAT: KIDS — Freeze Frame Festival

When: Sunday, March 4, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Centre culturel franco-manitobain, 340 Provencher Blvd.

Cost: $5 to $10 for screenings and workshops

If you've got some young film buffs in the family, check out Freeze Frame Festival's opening day on Sunday.

They've got a ton of English and French kids' movies from around the world screening at CCFM from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The official opening ceremony starts at 1 p.m., followed by the Quebecois film Nelly & Simon: Mission Yeti.

After that, they're screening Germany's Queen of Niendorf with English subtitles, and they're ending the evening with the Dutch film Storm: Letter of Fire.