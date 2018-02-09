After a long holiday hiatus, the top 5 column is back — just in time for a quieter, post-Big-Fun-and-post-New-Music-Festival weekend.

You could save your money and energy for Festival du Voyageur next weekend, but come on. Who does that?

This weekend, Chris D'Elia is doing standup at Club Regent, Wally and David Landreth are playing the Palm Lounge and there's a Die Maschine revival party with '80s music at The Good Will.

If you've got kids, check out Cinematheque for a free show or Fort Whyte for an affordable and adorable winter scavenger hunt on Sunday.

WHAT: MUSIC — Wally and David Landreth

When: Friday or Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Palm Lounge at 222 Broadway

Cost: No cover

A dad and his son are playing at the Palm Lounge, which I for some reason thought was called the Palm Room for my entire adult life, and you should go check it out.

The Palm Lounge is a fantastically ornate little room on the main floor of the Fort Garry Hotel, and they bring in a ton of very talented artists for low-key performances on the weekend.

This Friday and Saturday, it's David Landreth, of The Bros. Landreth, and Wally Landreth, his dad.

It'll be a really great show, and a nice perk about this venue is they virtually always have cabs waiting outside so you don't have to do the 'call and wait and hope no one takes your cab' thing.

WHAT: DJs — Die Maschine's '80s Dance Party

When: Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Good Will at 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $10

Die Maschine is sort of back Friday night with an '80s dance party at The Good Will.

The Osborne Village bar closed in 2007, but there have been a few tributes to the old venue popping up over the past few months.

This weekend's has DJ Brian St. Clair who will be spinning '80s tracks along with their original music videos and a few other DJs.

There should be a good amount of Brit pop at this, and it'll be pretty dancey.

If you're less into '80s and more into rap, Dilla Day is on at the Good Will on Saturday. CJ the Grey, Victoria Dawn, E.gg, T-Rhyme, FC Coconut and Boogey the Beat will all be there for that one.

WHAT: COMEDY — Chris D'Elia

When: Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Where: Club Regent Event Centre at 1425 Regent Ave.

Cost: $36.75 to $47.25

At publishing time, there were a handful of tickets left to Chris D'Elia's show at Club Regent, so you'll have to move pretty quickly if you want to go.

The name might sound familiar because this guy has done a lot of television and movie work (remember that show with Whitney Cummings where he played the boyfriend?), and he has a Netflix special.

He's funny, and Club Regent actually has a great spot for comedy now, so I'd try to get tickets if you can.

If you can't, there's always the roast at Wee Johnny's Friday night.

Kate Schellenberg and Jordan Welwood are hosting, and they're both fantastic.

Jane Krakowski is moving to Canada4:07

WHAT: KIDS — The Friendly Giant at Cinematheque

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

Where: Cinematheque at 100 Arthur St.

Cost: FREE

Cinematheque continues their Cabin Fever series this week with a screening of the Canadian children's series from the '80s, The Friendly Giant.

If you don't remember it, or never saw it, it's about this giant played by Bob Homme. It has itty-bitty furniture and there's a rooster and, most importantly, a giraffe named Jerome.

Basically, they all just talk and then sing songs, and it rivals Mr. Dressup in its greatness.

It looks like they'll be airing three episodes that span three decades (one each from the '60s, '70s and '80s) so it'll be a quick afternoon viewing and then just a very casual few years of your children demanding you produce more Friendly Giant episodes. Everybody wins! Go see this.

(Image Source: YouTube)

WHAT: FAMILY — Fort Whyte Scavenger Hunt

When: Sunday, Feb. 11

Where: Fort Whyte Alive at 1961 McCreary Rd.

Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for children

For children and adults and those aged in-between, there's a winter scavenger hunt on at Fort Whyte this weekend.

It's not supposed to be too cold on Saturday, so if you dress really warm and stuff those little chemical hand and foot heaters into your gloves and boots, you could probably actually enjoy this.

The hunt is on all day Sunday, and apparently it leads you to "natural wonders," which sounds slightly better than the usual "here's a wooden post with a picture of something we stapled to it" scavenger hunt nonsense.

Plus, this seems educational and tiring enough that everyone would just want to nap after and your parenting will be done for most of the day.