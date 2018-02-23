There's a bit of a break from the cold this weekend, and another excellent local music lineup from Festival du Voyageur.

While you're in St. Boniface, check out a natural wine pop-up at Café Postal on Provencher.

The Afro Prairie Film Festival is on in the Exchange District and, a couple block away, Saskatchewan's The Sheepdogs are performing with Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs.

Last but not least, the Gas Station Arts Centre has a full night of comedy for $10.

WHAT: MUSIC — Festival du Voyageur

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Whittier Park at 836 Rue Saint Joseph

Cost: $10 to $65

Festival du Voyageur has an amazing music lineup this weekend, and it's supposed to be much warmer out than last weekend!

On Friday, try to hit Lanikai, Mise en Scene, The Middle Coast and my absolute favourite local band right now, Yes We Mystic. They're playing at 11 p.m. in the Prairie Tent.

On Saturday, Faouzia is back, along with sets from 3Peat, Super Duty Tough Work, Royal Canoe, Sweet Alibi and Vikings.

Everything wraps up Sunday, and I see them selling out of Saturday tickets, so I'd buy them now if you want to go.

Yes We Mystic performs Ceilings at CBC4:23

WHAT: DRINKS — Endive at Café Postal

When: Friday or Saturday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Café Postal at 202 Provencher Blvd.

Cost: Depends what you order

Endive, the new natural wine pop-up everyone is talking about, will be at Café Postal in St. Boniface this weekend.

Peter Hill will have a bunch of natural, sustainably farmed wines available by the glass, carafe or bottle.

There'll also be a small food menu. This is first-come-first-served and a really tiny space, so you might have to be patient waiting for a spot.

This is also very close to Festival du Voyageur, so if you go right when it opens, you can check out some bands after just a few blocks away.

Endive, a natural wine bar, will be at Cafe Postal in St. Boniface this weekend. (Peter Hill/Submitted)

WHAT: COMEDY — Bucko's Big FUN

When: Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gas Station Arts Centre at 445 River Ave.

Cost: $10

The comedy duo Bucko has a stacked show Friday night for a very low price-tag.

For this one, they're bringing in a bunch of veteran character comics, including Matt Nightingale and Cathy Herbert . There'll be some newcomers in the mix for the first half.

In the second half, there'll be a character game show, sort of similar to Match Game. This one is to help Bucko raise some cash for a comedy web series.

WHAT: MUSIC — The Sheepdogs

When: Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: Burton Cummings Theatre at 364 Smith St.

Cost: $20 to $40

The Sheepdogs are back in town for their Changing Colours Tour.

The Saskatchewan band is going up against a pretty stacked lineup at Festival, but if the cold weather and longer cab rides keep you away, this is a good alternative.

Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs are opening for these guys, and you should be out early enough to grab a drink in the Exchange after.

The Sheepdogs are playing the Burt this weekend along with Sam Coffey and The Iron Lungs. (Vivian Rashotte )

WHAT: FILM — Afro Prairie Film Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Cinemathéque at 100 Arthur St.

Cost: $10 to $50

Black Space Winnipeg is putting on a film festival at Cinemathéque this weekend to celebrate Black History Month.

This is the first festival of its kind in the Prairies, and it'll have films from across North America. There are screenings all weekend with an afternoon of short films on Saturday.

There are also panel discussions, Skype sessions with directors, a kid-friendly screening and a reception Friday night with a performance by Marisolle Negash.

They're also bringing in Academy Award winner Charles Burnett for a lecture on Sunday.

There's a ton to check out at this one. Screenings start at $10.