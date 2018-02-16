There's too much fun stuff to do this weekend, but it's a long weekend so you could, in theory, check out all of the things and just go to work exhausted on Tuesday.

If you've got kids, Festival du Voyageur has a lot of great stuff on for them during the day.

For non-kids, Noah Gardenswartz is at Rumor's, a movie based on a graphic novel is on at Cinematheque, there are DJs at the Good Will and Handsome Daughter is doing a rom-com double feature.

There's also a great lineup of artists on at Festival du Voyageur!

WHAT: MUSIC — Festival du Voyageur

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Whittier Park at 836 Rue Saint Joseph

Cost: $10 to $65

Festival du Voyageur is back again, and I have to admit, I have been counting down the days.

At this point, I'm a full Festival convert.

The music lineup this year is fantastic, and of course, if you want to head out with kids during the day, there will be a staggering amount of activities and things to do from sleigh rides to snowshoeing.

In terms of music, on Friday night, I recommend checking out Begonia, the D. Rangers, Ponteix and Duotang. Saturday, there's Faouzia, SC Mira, Cash Grab and Klo Pelgag.

On Sunday night, the big show will be Justin Townes Earl at the Voyageur Trading Post, but you should also try to catch the Middle Coast, Okay Mann, Reverend Rambler and ATLAAS.

Frankly, there are way too many fantastic artists to mention, but the above list is a good place to start if you're overwhelmed and you want to show some love to local artists.

WHAT: COMEDY — Noah Gardenswartz at Rumor's

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Rumor's Comedy Club at 190-2025 Corydon Ave.

Cost: $15 to $17

Rumor's Comedy Club is bringing in Noah Gardenswartz this weekend for a few sets on Friday and Saturday.

Gardenswartz did pretty well on Last Comic Standing a few years ago, and he's done a spot on Conan you might have caught.

I did a fairly deep dive into all of his stuff on YouTube, and I can assure you, he's very funny.

On Friday, Jordan Welwood and Tyler Penner are opening for him, and on Saturday, Ben Walker and Ryan Ash are opening.

If $15 is too rich for your blood, there's a new comedy variety show debuting at Wee Johnny's for $5 on Saturday night.

WHAT: DANCE — Only '00s at the Good Will

When: Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Good Will at 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $5 before 11 p.m.

Your best bet if you want a break from Festival and the cold weather is at the Good Will Saturday night.

DJ Hunnicutt and Lambo will be spinning songs you loved from 2000 to 2009. Some of them are great and some of them are extremely guilty pleasures, so you can't go wrong.

I will say Festival has become great at managing the massive-crowds-outside-tents issue, but it has been chilly and it is a bit of a trek for some people, so if you're looking for an alternative to that where you can dance and have a few drinks for cheap, this is probably the party.

WHAT: FILM — My Friend Dahmer at Cinematheque

When: Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Where: Cinematheque at 100 Arthur St.

Cost: $10

The movie they mention on just about every episode of the podcast My Favourite Murder is playing at Cinematheque this weekend.

It got an extended run, I'm assuming, because ticket sales to the first run were so strong.

My Friend Dahmer has two early-evening showings this weekend. This movie is about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's early years, so it's absolutely not for everyone.

It's based on a graphic novel from cartoonist Derf Backderf, who was a high school friend of Dahmer's.

This will likely be your only chance to see this on a slightly bigger screen in Winnipeg.

WHAT: MOVIES — Handsome Daughter's Nora Ephron double feature

When: Sunday, Feb. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Handsome Daughter at 61 Sherbrook St.

Cost: No cover

If you need a pick-me-up after the Dahmer movie at Cinematheque, Handsome Daughter is airing two Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan movies back-to-back.

Sleepless in Seattle is on at 6 p.m. and You've Got Mail is on at 8 p.m.

As usual, there'll be drinks and food, as well as a host.

This is an accessible venue, which is great!

If you can't make it to this one, I highly recommend reading Nora Ephron's I Feel Bad About My Neck. It pairs well with a massive amount of takeout and turning your phone off.