A group of teens playing basketball was pepper sprayed Thursday night while preventing their bicycles from being stolen.

Police said eight 13- and 14-year-olds were playing basketball at Sargent Park School in the city's West End around 10 p.m.

When a smaller group of youth tried to steal their bicycles, the basketball-playing teens confronted them and were sprayed.

The attackers ran off without stealing the bikes and none of the spray victims required medical attention, police said.

No arrests have been made.