RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a teenager missing from the rural municipality of St. Andrews.

Lisa Chubb, 18, was last seen at a home on Lockport Road in the municipality on Dec. 1 and was reported missing a few days later.

RCMP said she often goes to Winnipeg.

Chubb is described as five feet six inches tall and about 100 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and brown Ugg boots.

Police said she is considered vulnerable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

St. Andrews is about 15 kilometres north of Winnipeg.