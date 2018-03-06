Teen shot with RCMP officer's gun wasn't tackled outside courtroom after accused's acquittal: province

The Manitoba government has responded to a lawsuit against it and three courthouse sheriffs by a teenage girl who was shot with an RCMP officer's stolen handgun in 2015 — a lawsuit which alleges she was assaulted by the sheriffs after one of the men accused of shooting her was acquitted.

The statement denies the sheriffs acted inappropriately when they handcuffed and detained Calli Vanderaa for filming the arrest of her father following the Jan. 18, 2018 acquittal of Matthew McKay, 26, who had been accused of shooting her.

Vanderaa was seriously injured in the Oct. 24, 2015 shooting. She was 16 at the time.

McKay was acquitted in January of attempted murder and other weapons charges. As he was leaving the courtroom following the decision, McKay allegedly blew a kiss at Vanderaa. Her father, Corey, responded by yelling "Your days are numbered" at McKay.

'Objected violently'

Sheriffs arrested Vanderaa's father and as they led him away, she began filming with her cellphone. In her statement of claim filed Feb. 1, Vanderaa alleges the sheriffs "objected violently to their being photographed. They gang tackled [Vanderaa] and took her to the ground."

It's alleged a female sheriff put her knee on Vanderaa's back — holding her to the ground — while a second male officer held her head to the floor with his knee.

The sheriffs deny those actions in their statement of defence.

Vanderaa also alleges the sheriffs told her she was being arrested "for the offence of using a camera in the courthouse," but "no such offence is known to law," her statement of claim says.

After being held in a cell for six hours, both Vanderaa and her father were released without charges — but not before Vanderaa was told to delete the video and photos she had taken inside the courthouse, which she did.

The statement of claim alleges the sheriffs knew Vanderaa was emotionally distraught and suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, that she was "falsely imprisoned," that the sheriffs acted with "malice," and that the province failed to properly train the officers regarding use of force and the rules around electronic recording in the courthouse.

Vanderaa claims she suffered a relapse of her PTSD as a result of the incident and is seeking unspecified general, punitive and exemplary damages.

Video, photos violated policy: defence

In its statement of defence filed March 1, the government says the sheriffs didn't know who Vanderaa was and that they arrested her for taking video or photos in the Law Courts Building in violation of the Manitoba Courts Electronics Devices Policy.

The sheriffs "deny that they objected violently to being photographed" and also "deny they gang tackled the plaintiff and that anyone of them exclaimed to the plaintiff that she was under arrest for the offence of using a camera in the courthouse."

Vanderaa refused to show the sheriffs her phone so they could make sure she had deleted the recordings, the statement of defence says. The sheriffs held it until they could get a permission from a judge to ask Vanderaa for the password, so they could delete the files themselves.

They say no other contents of the phone were deleted, and deny that they acted with malice or that they "viciously assaulted" Vanderaa.

They say they have no knowledge that Vanderaa suffered a relapse of her PTSD as a result of their actions and demanded proof.

'Amounts to a confession'

Vanderaa's lawyer, Robert Tapper, told CBC News that the province's statement of defence "amounts to a confession" that they wrongfully arrested her.

"They say that they took her into custody for violating a court policy. That is not an offence for which you can arrest somebody. It is not an offence known to law," he said.

Tapper said he will be filing an amended statement of claim in the coming weeks which will include the names of the sheriffs, who are currently listed simply as John Doe, Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

On Oct. 25, 2015, Vanderaa was shot in the chest while sitting in a friend's car outside an Autumnwood Drive convenience store.

During his trial, court heard testimony that McKay and another man, Matthew Andrew Miles, had been six kilometres away at a garage party a short time earlier when they allegedly stole a gun, ammunition, pepper spray and other items from an RCMP truck parked outside, before leaving the area on stolen bicycles.

In delivering his decision in McKay's case, Justice Sheldon Lanchberry said he had doubts about who ultimately fired the gun and that there was no physical evidence to tie McKay to the weapon.

Miles pleaded guilty in September to possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a weapon while prohibited and theft under $5,000. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison.