A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in an alleged night hunting incident near the community of Pulp River, Man., Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Dauphin RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 271.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene minutes later. The teen was taken to hospital in Winnipeg via lifeflight with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pulp River is about 320 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP say a 67-year-old man from Duck Bay, Man., was hunting beaver when he fired toward the ground into the brush. The teen was out checking beaver traps and was on the ground in brush when he was shot.

Police said it appears neither the victim nor the hunter were aware of the other's presence. RCMP charged the 67-year-old with careless use of a firearm.

Wilmer Malcolm, an RM councillor for nearby Pine River, said he knows the family of the victim, who he said is well known and popular in the small community.

Debbie Soloway is a farmer in the area and chair of the Local Urban Development committee for the Rural Municipality of Mountain.

"I am pissed off, to put it bluntly," she said. Although incidents like this are rare, Soloway said she often sees lights from hunters when she's out in the fields.

"It's absolutely pathetic what can go on out here, and I'm not surprised that this has happened," she said. Soloway said the last time she remembers hearing about an incident like this she was 16 years old herself, and a girl was shot while riding a horse.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.