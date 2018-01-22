An adult looking to exchange sex for money with a minor is "despicable," but it doesn't excuse a beating that was live streamed on Facebook, a Manitoba provincial court judge said.

Kyle Baker, 18, pleaded guilty to robbery with a weapon and was sentenced to 22 months behind bars for his role in the robbery of a man who had arranged to meet up with his underage friend.

The 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, had met the victim on a dating website, provincial court heard on Friday. They had texted and met in person a couple of times.

On April 1, 2017, the girl was over at Baker's house when she invited the victim over under the guise that she was going to exchange sex for money or drugs, court heard.

While the victim was on his way over, the girl formed a plan with Baker to rob him of his money and valuables. The two had taken Xanax and drank alcohol.

The victim was taken into the basement of the house by the girl around 1:20 a.m. and began to remove his clothes when he was confronted by Baker.

The girl pulled out a six-inch knife and her cell phone to record the beating on Facebook Live, court heard.

Baker and his friend started to hit the victim. He was stabbed and stuck with a metal pole.

Mother joins in on beating

At one point, Baker's mother came downstairs and also joined in on the beating, court heard. She was initially charged for her role in the attack, but when Baker pleaded guilty all of the charges against her were stayed.

The video showed blood all over the floor and the victim screaming he would give them money if they would let him go, court heard, while the girl and Baker called him a pedophile.

Eventually, the girl's mother, who lives in another province, saw the video on Facebook. She contacted police in her province, who promptly called Winnipeg police.

The victim was also able to get away and call police. He had been been stabbed five times, had other lacerations on his body and a collapsed lung, court heard.

"I'm sincerely remorseful," Baker told court. "My entire way of thinking has changed. I'm not the same person I was before."

Judge Lee Ann Martin told Baker that an adult who agrees to meet with a young girl for the purposes of buying sex is despicable, "but this doesn't excuse your behaviour and it doesn't make your behaviour in this robbery with a weapon any less serious."