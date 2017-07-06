A 17-year-old boy is wanted in connection with the February killing of Canon Franklin Beardy in Winnipeg.

An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Adrian Dallas Moose.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents identification of suspects younger than 18, but in this case the Winnipeg Police Service obtained a court order to allow publication of a photograph.

He is described as 5-foot-11 and 125 pounds.

Beardy, 28, was found on Feb. 6 suffering from multiple injuries inside a duplex on Magnus Avenue, between Powers and Andrews streets, in the city's North End.

He was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.

Two teens, aged 16 and 14, and 20-year-old Joshua Leclerc have already been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moose is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).