A teen ended up with a broken clavicle after she was arrested earlier this week, said Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit.

The 14-year-old girl was arrested after a car was stolen on Sept. 2, said police. When Winnipeg police caught up to the vehicle, someone got out and ran away. Police chased the person on foot and knocked them to the ground from behind.

After being arrested, the girl complained of a sore shoulder and was taken to Children's Hospital, where she was treated for a fractured left clavicle. She was released from hospital.

While the injury was not serious, the IIU has decided to investigate. The IIU investigates all serious cases involving Manitoba police officers whether they're on or off duty.