A 16-year-old girl has been charged with numerous offences after she allegedly punched and threatened to kill another passenger on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The bus driver called police around 8 p.m. Monday about an intoxicated girl causing a disturbance on his bus.

The girl yelled and swore at another female passenger before she grabbed her purse, punched her once in the upper body and threatened to kill her, police said.

The bus was stopped near Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue, where the teen was arrested.

The passenger that was punched suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The teen is charged with robbery, uttering threats and failing to comply with conditions of a previous court order.