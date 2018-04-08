Teen dies after rollover in field near Bruxelles, Man.

A teenager is dead after a rollover in a field in rural Manitoba.

RCMP said they were called to a field near Road 66 West on Saturday at about 1:20 a.m. There they found a single pickup truck rolled over, about five kilometres southwest of Bruxelles, Man.

The pickup truck was carrying two people, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old male passenger. According to police the pair were driving through the field when the 18-year-old flipped the truck.

The driver, who was wearing his seatbelt, escaped unharmed, but his passenger, who police say was not wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene.

The 18-year-old, from the RM of Lorne, is charged with drunk driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and other offences. He is in custody and will have a court appearance in Portage la Prairie Monday.