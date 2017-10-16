RCMP are investigating after a teenage girl died when she fell into a water holding tank on a property west of Brandon on Sunday.

Blue Hills RCMP were called to the property in the rural municipality of Whitehead around 3:15 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking in a farmyard under supervision when she stepped on the lid of the tank, knocking it off and falling into the water about 20 feet down, RCMP said.

Firefighters got her out of the tank and she was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre, but she was pronounced dead.