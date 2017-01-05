A 16-year-old has been charged in relation to the shooting death of Tyler Kirton, 25, who was found lying on a road in Elmwood on Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg police said they will release information about the nature of the charges against the teen at a later date.

Tyler Kirton, 25, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on a road in Elmwood. (GoFundMe)

Police responded to reports of gunshots near Thames Avenue and Watt Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders found a man lying on a roadway and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Kirton's loved ones described him as humble and hilarious, and a GoFundMe account has been created to raise money to cover his funeral costs.

Police told CBC earlier this week they don't believe the death is connected to any other incidents in Winnipeg that happened on Tuesday night.