Worry Tent joins Dr. Goodbear Clinic at Teddy Bears' Picnic in Winnipeg

Despite the rain, thousands of people turned out to the 32nd annual Teddy Bears' Picnic in Winnipeg.

The event, which teaches children about healthcare by showing them how to fix up their stuffed animals, had a new addition to the Dr. Goodbear Clinic this year.

The Worry Tent — a tent specifically designed to discuss mental health — was at the outskirts of the event last year, but this year it was moved to the main clinic area.

A volunteer helps a boy dress up at the Teddy Bears' Picnic in Winnipeg. (Gilbert Rowan/CBC) Dr. Rehman Abdulrehman, the director of Clinic Psychology Manitoba, staffed the tent Sunday.

"One of the reasons we had asked to have the Worry Tent moved right into the Dr. Goodbear Clinic is to equate mental health with physical health," he said.

"Not only does it allow people to get better access to information, it also reduces stigma."

Children learn breathing exercises at the Teddy Bears' Picnic Worry Tent. (Gilbert Rowan/CBC) At the tent, children can learn coping tools like breathing exercises and how to challenge their anxiety.

"Talking about this earlier with children allows them to integrate those tools and have the information, so you're not having to turn to a psychologist or mental health professional immediately," Abdulrehman said.

Staff at the event estimated about 25,000 people turned out Sunday.