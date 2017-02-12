Members of Temple Shalom in Winnipeg are connecting to their faith at the click of a mouse.

The temple's rabbi teaches and reaches out to his congregation virtually while spending most of the month in Toronto.

"We are all very fortunate that we have this technology and can stay connected and can stay in touch," Rabbi Bill Tepper said on CBC's Weekend Morning Show.

Rabbi Bill Tepper connects to his Winnipeg congregation online. (Temple Shalom/Website)

Tepper was born in Toronto but most recently was a full-time rabbi in Chattanooga, Tenn. When he moved back to Toronto last year a colleague put him in touch with Temple Shalom in Winnipeg and knew right away it was a good match.

The rabbi uses messaging, email, video messaging and texts to keep in daily contact with his congregation.

"Temple Shalom is blessed with a very strong and committed lay leadership, that is the executive and the board members and volunteers, all of who are the life blood of the congregation," he said.

"They take care of services while I am absent and take care of other programming while I'm away."

Tepper also flies into the city for one very busy weekend a month.

"I am busy from the time I arrive, which is Thursday evenings, until I depart back to Toronto late Sunday afternoons," he said.

"It's all very, very satisfying. It's a very packed weekend. I have things to do right up until my departure."

While technology has allowed new ways to share and celebrate his faith, Tepper said he doesn't think it will become a fast trend for faith.

"I still believe very fervently and passionately that nothing can substitute for the face-to-face encounter," he said.