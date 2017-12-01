A lot is happening in the Exchange District this weekend, with First Fridays, Women's Open Mic Comedy and a show from Winnipeg's Contemporary Dancers.

If you have kids, Selkirk is the place to be this weekend. There'll be a big winter street festival on.

And if you want to go have a beer and see a good show, Mise en Scene is playing at the Good Will.

WHAT: ART — First Fridays

When: Friday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

Cost: Mostly free

There's art stuff happening in the Exchange again this weekend.

There are a bunch of galleries opening their doors for free, and my top pick is a one-night-only solo show from Jeanine Saurette at Forth.

I Built a Ladder Only to Find a Doorway has work from the past couple of years by Saurette.

It's primarily minimal works centred on the theme of decision-making, she says, and all the work will be for sale.

Synonym Art Consultation has another First Fridays after party this weekend with DJs, artists and a sweaty dance floor. (Adam Kelly)

After the galleries close, there are two after parties to choose from this time around.

Synonym Art Consultation's long-running after party at the Tallest Poppy in West Broadway will be back with artwork from Divya Mehra, Gibril Bagura and Paul Robles.

The inimitable DJ AOKS will be spinning, as will Zuki.

Cover is $5, the venue is accessible and there are gender neutral washrooms.

There's also a brand new after party on at Little Brown Jug on William Avenue.

Culture Card is bringing in a fashion show from Lennard Taylor, live painting, contemporary dancers, DJs and even sandwiches from King + Bannatyne.

Tickets for this one are $10, and organizers say they are limited.

WHAT: COMEDY — Women's Open Mic

When: Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's, 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: Free

The Women's Open Mic Comedy night is turning two years old on Friday and to celebrate, they're having more comedy and some cake.

Dana Smith hosts Women's Open Mic Comedy night on Friday. (Wee Johnny's/Facebook)

Dana Smith will be hosting as usual, and the lineup will be full of up-and-comers as well as seasoned comics you might not typically see out at other open mics.

There's no cover and drinks and snacks are cheap but they do encourage people to bring donations of hygiene products like pads and tampons for local women's shelters.

This one is pretty much always standing room only, so you really do have to go early if you want to sit.

WHAT: MUSIC — Mise en Scene

When: Friday, Dec. 1, 10 p.m.

Where: The Good Will, 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $15 in advance

Mise en Scene is back from touring Europe, and they're playing a hometown show at the Good Will Friday night.

There's been a lot of buzz around their new release, including that amazing music video they made that debuted on Playboy's website.

Still Life on Fire is an only slightly heavier, grungier version of the stuff you're used to from Mise en Scene, and it's worth going to check them out live if you haven't since the release.

Solhounds and Sports Club are opening for the band, and if you get tickets early, you can save a little bit of money.

WHAT: DANCE — Flesh and Machine

When: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.

Where: Rachel Browne Theatre, 211 Bannatyne Ave.

Winnipeg’s Contemporary Dancers have a new show out this weekend called Flesh and Machine. (Courtesy Winnipeg’s Contemporary Dancers)

Cost: $20 to $29

Winnipeg's Contemporary Dancers have a new show out this weekend from artist-in-residence Danielle Sturk.

Five dancers will perform with cameras, projectors, lights and dollies to create a show and a video at the same time, so it has a lot of crossover for film lovers.

The work is supposed to be a commentary on tech, but it's also a lot about image obsession and exposing vulnerabilities.

It should be a really beautiful performance, and there are two chances to check it out in the Exchange this weekend.

WHAT: FAMILY — Holiday Alley festival

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Selkirk, Man.

Cost: Free

There's a new two-day winter festival on in Selkirk this weekend.

They're going to be filling downtown Selkirk with lights, art and music.

They'll have public art installations, crafts for kids, an art auction, a drum group, an artisan market, storytelling from an elder, a chili cook-off and more.

If you're missing the street festivals of the summer, this one will be worth packing the kids into the car for.