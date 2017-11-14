A 25-year-old teacher has been arrested after sending inappropriate text messages to a student, RCMP say.
RCMP received a report that a female student at Hamiota Collegiate — a high school in the small community, located about 250 kilometres west of Winnipeg — had received inappropriate texts from a male teacher.
Officers met with the victim and based on their investigation arrested the teacher.
He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a young person and indecent communications.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.
