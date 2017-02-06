Investigators of the shooting of a Winnipeg cab, which left the driver injured, need witnesses to come forward.

The cab was shot at just before 7 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue in the city's Elmwood area.

"At this time, the investigation has revealed that multiple people, along with a cab driver, were confronted by the occupants of another vehicle. A suspect exited a vehicle and began discharging a firearm in the direction of the cab," police said in a news release.

"The cab was struck several times; however no serious injuries were reported."

The passengers of the cab ran from the scene. The vehicle with the shooter also sped off, police said.

The cab driver called police and was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).