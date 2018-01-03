A cabbie was injured after being robbed and attacked by a passenger on New Year's Day in Winnipeg.

The taxi driver had a fare dispute with the passenger near Burrows Avenue and Buller Street, said police, who were called around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The passenger pulled out a knife, punched the cabbie numerous times and then robbed him before running off, police said.

The driver suffered minor facial injuries.

Police accuse the same man of breaking into two garages on Manitoba Avenue near McNichol Street later the same night.

He damaged the window of a vehicle and stole tools from the first garage, police said. Nothing was stolen from the second garage.

Then he broke into two vehicles parked on the same street, damaging the window of one of them and stealing medication, police said.

Police found and arrested a man at 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 2 near Shaughnessy Street and Pritchard Avenue.

The 18-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering, theft, robbery, possession of a weapon and mischief.