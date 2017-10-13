Friends and family of Tara Roe gathered in Brandon Man. Friday afternoon to remember the young mom, who was one of four Canadians killed in the Las Vegas Shooting on October 1.

Hundreds of people filed into the Imperial Ballroom at the Victoria Inn, a hotel on the city's west end, for a celebration of life.

Tara Roe was one of four Canadians confirmed dead following the Las Vegas shooting spree. Her husband, Zach Roe, was born in Regina and played for the Regina Pats. (Gofundme)

Roe, 34, grew up in Brandon, Man., but lived in Okotoks, Alta., with her husband Zach, and their two boys.

She was among the spectators at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas, when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

Friends and family remember Roe as someone who was passionate about her work in the education sector, her community and her kids' sports teams. She also loved visiting Clear Lake Man. every summer with her family.

Family and friend gathered in Brandon on Friday to remember Tara Roe, 34. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

Her aunt, Val Rodgers, described her niece as "a beautiful soul," in an interview with The Canadian Press shortly after news of Roe's death.

"She was a wonderful mother and our family is going to miss her dearly," Rodgers said.