Ride-hailing company TappCar decides it's worth the trip to Steinbach

Manitoba's Automobile City should have a ride-hailing service in time to celebrate Canada Day.

After a week of gauging interest from interested drivers and passengers, TappCar announced on Monday the road to expansion will take them to Steinbach, citing an "overwhelming response."

The Alberta-based company expects to be on Steinbach's roads by July 1.

"There is obviously a huge appetite for rideshare in Steinbach and TappCar is going to answer the call," company spokesperson John Morris said in a news release.

"Steinbach is growing at a rapid pace and that growth has created a large demand for better transportation options. We see this as a tremendous opportunity for both TappCar and Steinbach."

TappCar arrived in Winnipeg three months ago and business has been "off the charts," Morris said last week.

The company started with 50 drivers and now has about 300. Since March 2, they have provided close to 50,000 rides, Morris said.

Population boom

Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen said it isn't surprising a new business sees potential in the province's third-largest city, with a population that jumped 43 per cent in the last decade.

Figures from the last census put the population of Steinbach at nearly 16,000 people.

"Even though we're the Automobile City, we may not have everybody with vehicles and having these options available to people, I think, is a good thing," Goertzen said.

Steinbach city council decided against regulating ride-hailing services earlier this year.

Council dismissed a taxi company's request for regulations in response to Manitoba's new Local Vehicles for Hire Act, which transfers responsibility for industry regulation from the province to local municipalities.

TappCar only requires a business licence to operate in Steinbach.