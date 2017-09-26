Winnipeg police say they have confirmed a man found injured in an intersection on Sunday had been hit by a vehicle.

Two bystanders found the man in the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road at about 1:45 a.m., "then tried to block traffic from … hitting this individual until police arrived," Const. Jay Murray said on Monday.

On Tuesday, police said the man, 43, was the victim of a hit-and-run and remains in critical condition.

Police are looking for a newer 2011-17 blue Dodge Grand Caravan, with front end damage on the passenger side, and ask Winnipeggers to watch for the vehicle.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or may have information about the hit-and-run should call the central traffic unit at 204-986-6271, police said.

"I don't think there's another word, but coward is probably the right word for an individual who commits this crime. We've seen a number of them this year," Murray said.

Police have been searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Cumberland Ave earlier this summer.

Panet Road was closed from Regent Avenue W. to Reenders Drive and Talbot Avenue was closed west of Panet Road until 12:30 p.m. Sunday.