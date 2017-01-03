Naloxone kits are now available to take home at nine locations across the province to help people reverse the deadly effects of opioid overdoses.

"Making naloxone kits available across the province won't stop the opioids crisis, but it will save lives and help prevent overdoses," said Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a news release.

The drug works by blocking effects of opioids like fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and carfentanil. The kits will be available to people in Manitoba for free.

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's Street Connections first began distributing naloxone in 2016. From January to December, 245 kits were distributed and 31 overdoses were reversed, the province said.

Winnipeg fire trucks now carry naloxone and Winnipeg police said they are planning to begin to carry the potentially live-saving drug.

A take-home naloxone kit contains syringes, three doses of naloxone, a face mask and rubber gloves. (Stefan Labbe/ CBC)

Widening the availability of naloxone is part of a broader effort to deal with an increasing number of fentanyl overdose deaths in Manitoba.

Along with making the overdose reversal drug more accessible, in November Goertzen announced a fentanyl awareness campaign and better data collection on overdoses.

Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the province and a preliminary count in November showed opioids were related to 24 deaths in 2016.

Fentanyl was found in the system of at least nine people who died last year. The total number of opiod-related deaths is expected to rise when the final count is complete later this year.

Naloxone and training on how to administer the drug will be available at the nine distribution locations. The drug works best if it is administered within minutes of an overdose.

Naloxone pick-up locations include: