From the moment it starts, you know it's going to be silly.

David Steinberg took CBC's Telescope on a tour of his hometown of Winnipeg back in 1971. (Telescope / CBC Digital Archives)

David Steinberg's Winnipeg tour begins with a wide shot of a riverboat. Soon, you see him behind the helm.

He tells viewers that steering a riverboat "puts everything into perspective for me."

"Getting behind the wheel again … makes me appreciate that fact that I'll never have to do this again," Steinberg says.

Steinberg notes that Winnipeg's name means "muddy water," though the Red River runs through it. "There's a strange logic there that perhaps only Winnpeggians or Winnipeggers understand," he says. "I certainly don't."

Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, presents the Order of Canada to David Steinberg at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

It was all part of a 1971 episode of CBC's Telescope, in which Steinberg takes viewers on a tour of his hometown. Steinberg tells stories from his childhood, while making jokes and irreverent observations along the way.

While sitting on some train tracks, a man walks past Steinberg, but doesn't seem to acknowledge his presence.

After a brief pause, Steinberg deadpans: "A lot of people figure Canadians have no personality."

Watch the video above to enjoy some highlights from this Telescope profile of Steinberg, who was made a member of the Order of Canada last week.