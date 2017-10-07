A Syrian family that had hateful graffiti sprayed outside their home hosted a barbecue Saturday as a way to say thank you to everyone in the community who's helped them.

The family, along with others from Winnipeg's Syrian community, invited North End residents and everyone who passed by their home to join them for a Thanksgiving meal — Syrian style.

Syrian refugees here in Winnipeg are putting on a Thanksgiving party to thank the community for supporting them. #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/DWbuGTzwVq — @AustinGrabish

Syrian refugees targeted by hateful graffiti Members of Syrian family targeted by graffiti say they have been beaten and threatened.

"When they were in trouble .. different people from this neighbourhood give them a hand in order to support them," said Maysoun Darweesh, a volunteer with the Kurdish Initiative for Refugees who helped organize Saturday's event.

Speaking through a translator last month, Mannan Hamrasho told CBC News in recent months he had been beaten by a man who robbed him.

Bear Clan members came out to dance with Syrian families Saturday evening (Travis Golby/CBC)

On another occasion, he said kids threatened his children who said "we'll burn your life" and "we'll put fire in your house."

A house next door to the Hamrasho home caught fire shortly after that and it was so severe a window in the Hamrasho home blew out.

The family was never able to confirm if the fire was connected to the threats, but the Bear Clan Patrol ramped up patrols in the area in light of graffiti that told the family to go home.

Mannan Hamrasho was busy getting food ready Saturday as a way to say thanks to everyone who helped he and his family. (Travis Golby/CBC)

James Favel, the executive director of the Bear Clan Patrol, said the patrol stepped up because there's no room for hate in the neighbourhood. "We are a diverse community here."

Favel said he was touched to see the celebration Saturday. "We came together as a community."