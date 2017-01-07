The Freight House Recreation Centre was filled with the sounds and smells of Syria on Saturday.

Syrian families marked their one-year anniversary in Manitoba by throwing a party for their new neighbours and friends.

Karwan Kahil brought the musical entertainment by playing the keyboards on stage, treating the crowd to the music of his home country.

"I play keyboards as Middle East sounds or styles. So it's different to Canada," he said with a big smile.

"I hope everybody here enjoys what I play."

Karwan Kahil played Syrian music on the keyboards. (Radja Mahamba/CBC)

Kahil came to the city with his wife and child about seven months ago. Kahil had already fled Syria, where his parents still live, for Iraq. He said the war split up his family and he has brothers in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Kahil said he is happy to now call Canada home.

"We need our futures for [our] children. [We] need future for all Syrians coming now to Canada, to the entire world now as well," he said.

At the party, children played and danced while people waited for the trays of food to be served.

Kahil said it was good to see the Syrian community coming together and it was great to see the larger Winnipeg community joining in as well.

"That's very important for each Syrian here," he said.