A group of Syrian Kurdish Winnipeggers held a protest outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday to denounce escalating violence in Syria.

Turkey's military launched a cross-border operation to drive out the Syrian Kurdish militia from the northern enclave of Afrin in January.

Protesters held signs and chanted outside the CMHR. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Dozens of people gathered holding signs and chanting, calling on the Canadian government, the US government and the United Nations to tell Turkey to end the attacks.

Syrian Kurdish families in Winnipeg say they've lost relatives during attacks by the Turkish Army, who have moved ground forces into northwestern Syria.

Syrian Kurdish families in Winnipeg say they've lost relatives during attacks by the Turkish Army. (Bert Savard/CBC)

In January the United Nations has said 15,000 people have been displaced from inside Afrin.