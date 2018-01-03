Reading, writing and … front crawl.

Some students in the Winnipeg School Division will literally dive into their schoolwork as the WSD partners with the City of Winnipeg to offer swimming lessons as part of the school curriculum.

The water safety education program, called "swimming counts," will teach basic swimming skills and water safety education to approximately 2,300 Grade 3 and 4 students from 59 schools in the division.

It will be offered from January to June 2018.

"The swimming counts program is going to save lives by giving our students a basic level of survival skills when it comes to water," said trustee Mark Wasyliw.

"I'm pleased that this partnership will make it possible for all youth to learn water safety at a young age."

The swimming counts program was designed to provide streamlined lessons to students to reduce costs, says a news release from the city. The program will offer three 40-minute pool times plus one hour of classroom water safety education.

Once the pilot program has ended, it will be evaluated and, if successful, considered for other Winnipeg schools, the city said.