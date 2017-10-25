Everyone has their breaking point.

For Winnipeg entrepreneur Cori Poon, it came the day a Zellers cashier rejected her debit card when she tried to pay for a $7 pillowcase for her daughter.

"We were broke," Poon recalled. "We had hit bottom. I had to do something."

That "something" turned out to be the Sweet C Bakery, which she started in her kitchen before eventually moving to a storefront in Transcona.

Turns out, it was a lesson her parents had taught her years ago.

"[When] I wanted something from my mom and my dad, they told me ... I was going to have to work for it, they didn't have any money," she said.

Poon began working when she was 12, baking and selling her wares at farmers' markets. But as years passed, she slowed down her business ambitions to become a stay-at-home mom.

Now, she credits her successful business on her upbringing and continued support from her mother.

On the day she went to register the company her mom told her, "If you think small, you will be small. If you think big, you will be big," Poon said.

Piping rainbow icing on a confetti cake at the Sweet C Bakery in Transcona. (CBC )

One of the bakery's specialties is candy sushi, made from crispy rice squares decorated with candy shapes to resemble the Japanese dish.

"We did not invent candy sushi," Poon said. "We figured out how to market it and market it well."

Hallmark stores across Canada bought Poon's pitch — her candy sushi is carried in 26 stores — and now, Poon says, the confection is sold around the world

The only fish you will find in this sushi is gummi fish. (Sweet C Bakery)

Poon's husband, Jeff, gave up his hospitality job three years ago to work with her.

And Jeff, one of four employees, is not the only family member pitching in.

Passing on the lesson she learned from her own mother, Poon's six-year-old daughter Madilynn helps the family business by decorating cookies, something Poon hopes her customers appreciate.

"By supporting small businesses ... you are teaching this young generation a work ethic," she said. "By supporting these smaller people, you are supporting families."

