The water crisis in Swan River, Man., is officially over nearly a week after a mechanical problem at the water treatment plant last weekend forced residents to cut back their water use.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce that we now have two operational wells and we are able to remove the request to restrict and conserve water; people can now resume normal water usage," a Facebook post on the Town of Swan River page says.

The town declared a state of emergency Sunday after multiple mechanical issues with the pumps at the town's three wells over the weekend prevented water from reaching the treatment plant.

The problem caused the water supply to diminish quickly in the town, about 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Town officials had said they hoped to have normal operations restored by Thursday, but on Wednesday they said they no longer had a timeline for when the state of emergency would end.

In Friday's Facebook post, the town said crews worked late into the night to install a new pump and related hardware in one of the wells, which was flushed and tested throughout the night.

There is still no boil water advisory in effect.

Crews are still working to install a pump and related hardware in a second wellhead.

During the state of emergency, several schools in the town of 4,000 were forced to close and restaurants had to use disposable dishes and cutlery.

Residents were told to reduce their water use to just two litres a day for drinking and two litres a day for cooking and sanitation. Volunteers had been handing out cases of bottled water and portable toilets were set up in the car wash bay at the Swan Valley Co-op.