Swan River, Man., man charged with manslaughter after death on Sunday
A 42-year-old man from Swan River, Man., has been charged with manslaughter after another man in his community was killed this weekend.
Swan River RCMP got a report of a death at a home in the town around 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release. Swan River is roughly 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
A 36-year-old man was found dead at the residence.
Police charged a 42-year-old man with manslaughter. He's scheduled to appear in a Dauphin provincial court on Tuesday.
Police are still investigating the incident.