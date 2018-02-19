Swan River, Man., man charged with manslaughter after death on Sunday

A 42-year-old man from Swan River, Man., has been charged with manslaughter after another man in his community was killed this weekend.

Swan River RCMP got a report of a death at a home in the town around 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release. Swan River is roughly 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

A 36-year-old man was found dead at the residence.

Police charged a 42-year-old man with manslaughter. He's scheduled to appear in a Dauphin provincial court on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the incident.