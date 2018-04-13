Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Swan River, Man.

A 41-year-old woman from Shoal River First Nation is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Swan River, Man.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, the woman was crossing Main Street in the community roughly 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of the street, the release said. She was hit by a pickup truck heading west on the street.

The woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck, an 85-year-old man from Swan River, wasn't injured.

RCMP say alcohol is not a factor in the collision. Their investigation continues.