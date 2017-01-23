A gaping hole was left in the roof of a home in Seven Oaks after a fire ripped through the building Monday.
Firefighters were called to a home on Dvoras Cove near Swailes Avenue, a few blocks southeast of McPhillips Street, at about 3:30 p.m. after reports of a fire.
Esha Bahamrah was coming home from school when she saw "huge flames up in the sky."
"It's really sad to see," Bahamrah said "It smelled terrible."
Crews sprayed down a home next door to keep it from catching fire, Peter Kohut said.
"It was the smoke that was wicked. The smoke was really dark, it looked like tires or oil burning and it was just going sky high," he said.
Emergency crews closed Swailes as fire crews doused the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.