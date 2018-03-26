Winnipeg police warn of suspicious man flagging down female drivers

Police are warning the public to be vigilant after several women say a man got them to pull over and then claimed something was wrong with their vehicles.

Winnipeg police say they have received reports of a man in a vehicle flagging down female drivers.

Once at a stop, police say the man tells the woman there are mechanical issues with her vehicle. He claims he is a mechanic and has the right parts on hand to make repairs for a fee.

Some drivers have reported to police they declined that offer during the encounters and followed up with an automotive professional, only to find there was nothing wrong with their vehicles.

Police are asking drivers to be cautious if they come across a male driver waving them down.

